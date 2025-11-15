Russell provided 28 points (11-24 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and seven turnovers in 39 minutes during Friday's 133-127 double overtime loss to the Clippers.

Russell caught fire late and hit four straight game-tying buckets to send the game to overtime, but unfortunately, he also missed some key free throws during the overtime period that would have put Dallas on top. He committed more turnovers than assists and bricked all six of his three-point attempts, but he still finished with a team-best plus/minus rating of plus-24.