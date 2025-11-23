Russell (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Heat.

Russell is set to return from a two-game absence due to illness, and the veteran point guard could take on an increased role if Brandon Williams (back) is downgraded from questionable to out. Over his last five outings, Russell has averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per contest.