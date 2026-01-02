Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Russell is set to return to action after sitting out Thursday's loss to Philadelphia due to an illness. The veteran point guard hasn't been a regular part of the rotation of late, so he isn't guaranteed to see meaningful minutes Saturday. Over his last five appearances, Russell has averaged 4.8 points and 2.2 assists while shooting 42.1 percent from the field in 12.6 minutes per game.
