Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies.
This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Russell, which should help Jaden Hardy stay in the rotation. Russell's next chance to play will come Monday in Miami.
