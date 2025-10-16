Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Ready to face LAL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (rest) will play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Russell rested during the Mavs' previous exhibition contest, but he'll be available for Dallas on Wednesday. The veteran point guard is slotted to open the 2025-26 regular season as the Mavericks' starting PG while Kyrie Irving recovers from a torn ACL.
