Russell isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bucks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Russell failed to take advantage of his move to the starting five, averaging 8.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in three straight starts. He'll move to a bench role Monday, which allows Brandon Williams to make his first start of the 2025-26 campaign.