Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Russell will miss his second consecutive contest due to an illness, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Warriors. The veteran guard has appeared in just one game this month, so his absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the Dallas rotation.
More News
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Late scratch with illness•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Back in rotation•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Off injury report•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Back in rotation Saturday•