Russell (illness) won't play in Friday's game against the Nets, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

The Mavericks downgraded Russell to questionable with an illness following Friday's morning shootaround, and the veteran guard isn't feeling well enough to give it a go. His next chance to suit up arrives Monday in Utah. Russell was already being phased out of Dallas' rotation a bit as of late, though his absence should solidify the playing time of Ryan Nembhard and Brandon Williams at point guard.