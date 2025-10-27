Russell posted 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 139-129 victory over the Raptors.

Russell got off to a horrendous start in this one, bricking his first seven shot attempts, but after drilling a buzzer-beating triple midway through the second quarter, he was able to find his rhythm and turn things around. Russell had been a negligible part of the rotation through the first two games of the season, but he logged major minutes Sunday and was in the closing lineup in the win, which hints he's curried some favor with head coach Jason Kidd. It'll be interesting to see what his minutes look like Monday against the Thunder.