Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
With Russell unavailable Friday night, Jaden Hardy should get some time to shine in the second unit and Brandon Williams will get all the run he can handle. For now, Russell should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
