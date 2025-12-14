Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Utah.
Monday will mark Russell's second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Ryan Nembhard and Brandon Williams will hold down the point guard spot in Russell's absence.
More News
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out with illness•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Iffy for Friday•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Limited to 13 minutes•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Muted output in win•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Off injury report for Monday•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Out for Saturday•