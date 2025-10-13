Russell (rest) will not play in Monday's preseason game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Russell will rest Monday after posting a modest line of seven points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes Saturday against the Hornets. His next opportunity to take the court comes Wednesday against the Lakers.