Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (rest) will not play in Monday's preseason game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Russell will rest Monday after posting a modest line of seven points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes Saturday against the Hornets. His next opportunity to take the court comes Wednesday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Modest performance Saturday•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Deals five assists in preseason win•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Signing with Dallas•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Sunday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Not playing Thursday•