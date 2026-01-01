Russell (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

Russell wasn't able to shake off an illness in time for Thursday night's game and will not be available. He's been in and out of the Mavericks' rotation this season, but his absence means more minutes will be available for Jaden Hardy and Naji Marshall. Russell's next opportunity to play is Saturday against the Rockets.