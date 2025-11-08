Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Available to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) will be available to play Saturday against the Wizards.
Gafford tweaked his ankle and did not return to Friday's blowout loss to Memphis, but he'll be out there for Saturday's game and should start again. With a favorable matchup against the Wizards, he's someone to consider trotting out there in daily fantasy leagues.
