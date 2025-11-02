Gafford (ankle) registered seven points (2-3 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes in Saturday's 122-110 loss to the Pistons in Mexico City.

Cleared to make his season debut Saturday after missing Dallas' first five games due to a right ankle sprain, Gafford entered the starting five while the Mavericks were without both Dereck Lively (knee) and Anthony Davis (calf). However, head coach Jason Kidd said prior to the contest that Gafford would be limited to 15-to-18 minutes Saturday, and Kidd ended up sticking to his word. Despite the light playing time, Gafford was productive enough during his time on the court and could see his minutes pick up in subsequent contests, especially if Dallas remains without Lively and Davis. Gafford profiles as a decent streaming option for field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocks whenever he's in line for meaningful minutes.