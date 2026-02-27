Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Cleared from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
With Marvin Bagley (neck) out, Gafford could push for minutes near the 30s at center. Gafford has averaged 8.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 23.7 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, shooting 61.8 percent from the field.
