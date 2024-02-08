The Mavericks acquired Gafford from the Wizards on Thursday in exchange for Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-round draft pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gafford is amid the best season of his career, averaging 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.5 minutes. He's started all 45 of his appearances this season, but that may change in Dallas. Rookie Dereck Lively has proven to be effective at center, so pulling him from the starting group is probably unnecessary. However, the deal could ultimately create a near minutes split between the two, which could damage the fantasy value of both players.