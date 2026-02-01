Gafford amassed 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Rockets.

Gafford recorded his first double-double in his past seven appearances, while also logging at least 25 minutes for the second straight game. While it has been a season full of disappointment, Gafford is beginning to show signs of life. With very little in terms of viable competition for minutes, Gafford is trending towards being a must-roster player, especially if he can remain healthy for the foreseeable future.