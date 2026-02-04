Gafford racked up 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 110-100 loss to Boston.

Gafford recorded his second straight double-double despite yet another trip to the locker room due to an ankle injury. At this point, it appears as though fantasy managers are simply going to have to accept that Gafford's ankles could be an ongoing issue. With that said, he has now played at least 25 minutes in three straight games, including both games of a back-to-back.