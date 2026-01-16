Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Doubtful for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is doubtful to play Saturday versus Utah.
It appears Gafford will be missing his second straight game Saturday, which should result in another start for Dwight Powell and extended minutes for Moussa Cisse. Check back for official word on Gafford's status closer to Saturday's tip.
