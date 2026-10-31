Gafford amassed 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's 116-111 victory over the Rockets.

The 18 points were a season high for Gafford, who continues to operate without much backup in the paint as Dereck Lively (foot) and Santi Aldama (knee) remain sidelined. Gafford has recorded exactly blocks in six straight games to begin the season, averaging 8.5 points, 7.0 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 23.3 minutes while shooting 70.0 percent from the floor.