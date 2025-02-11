Gafford made a trip to the locker room after exiting in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Kings with an apparent right knee injury, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gafford grabbed at his knee and struggled to put much weight on his leg while he was helped back to the locker room after he collided with the Kings' Malik Monk early in the quarter. If the big man is ruled out for the rest of the contest, the Mavericks will be left with Kylor Kelley as the lone healthy center on the roster, as Anthony Davis (adductor), Dereck Lively (ankle) and Dwight Powell (hip) were all ruled out in advance of Monday's game.