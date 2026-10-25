Gafford posted 12 points (6-9 FG), nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks over 23 minutes during Saturday's 122-106 loss to the Spurs.

Gafford scored eight of his 12 points in the first half and finished tied for the second-most points on the Mavericks behind rookie first-rounder Sergio de Larrea (21 points). Gafford's five combined blocks and steals were his most in a regular-season game since Feb. 5 of the 2025-26 campaign against San Antonio (seven), and he was one rebound shy from logging his first double-double of the season.