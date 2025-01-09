Gafford (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers and won't operate on a minutes restriction, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Gafford has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Dallas' previous contest due to a left ankle sprain. Gafford is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 18.8 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Expected to miss time•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Nights ends early with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Goes down with leg injury•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Reverts to bench against Houston•