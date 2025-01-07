Gafford went to the locker room during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left leg injury, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gafford will be considered questionable to return until the team has more to report on the severity of his injury. Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber could see more playing time if Gafford is unable to return.
