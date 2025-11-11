default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gafford (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Gafford will shed his questionable tag due to a right ankle sprain and suit up in his sixth straight game. Over five regular-season appearances, the big man has averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 19.6 minutes per contest.

More News