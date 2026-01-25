Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Good to go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Gafford has officially been given the green light to return from a four-game absence. The center was previously considered probable. With Moussa Cisse (illness) out Saturday, Gafford and Dwight Powell will see most of the center work.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Officially probable for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Will play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out for Monday•