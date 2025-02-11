Gafford exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right knee injury in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Kings, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gafford grabbed at his right knee and struggled to put much weight on his leg while he was helped back to the locker room. If the big man joins Anthony Davis (thigh), Dereck Lively (ankle) and Dwight Powell (hip) on the sideline the rest of the way, Kylor Kelley and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are candidates to receive a bump in minutes.