Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Heads to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford went back to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Clippers for undisclosed reasons, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
It's unclear what caused Gafford to exit the game, but it's unclear if he'll be able to return. While he's sidelined, Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell could see an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Puts up 24 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Available to play•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Downgraded to out•