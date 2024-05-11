Gafford exited the game in the second quarter of Game 3 on Saturday with a left shoulder injury, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
An injury to Gafford could be devastating for the Mavericks, as he's been a solid contributor down low for Dallas. If he's unable to return, then Dereck Lively would be in line for a bigger role.
