Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Gafford exited Monday's overtime loss to the Warriors with what the team initially called a right shoulder contusion, though he's now being listed as questionable due to a right shoulder sprain. If the big man is unable to suit up Wednesday, Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell are candidates for expanded roles.
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