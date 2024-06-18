Gafford recorded six points (3-5 FG) and three rebounds in 11 minutes during Monday's 106-88 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Gafford was efficient in his limited playing time in the Mavericks' Game 5 loss. However, the 25-year-old did see a massive decline in minutes in the Finals, during which he averaged 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 blocks across only 14.8 minutes. In comparison, during the final two Western Conference playoff series', Gafford averaged 10.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 67.1 percent from the field. The big man was a crucial addition for Dallas at the trade deadline, and he will remain under contract with the team until 2026-27, as the Mavericks will attempt to make it back to the Finals with their core group next season.