Gafford went to the locker room during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Rockets due to an apparent right leg injury, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Gafford came up lame following a shot contest, and he checked out of the matchup immediately after. He was already on a minute restriction after recently coming back from an ankle injury, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Mavs shut him down the rest of the way.