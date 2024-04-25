Gafford (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
The questionable tag on Gafford is not surprising, as the big man missed Thursday's practice due to his lower back problem. If he can't go Friday, then Dereck Lively and Maxi Kleber are candidates to receive increased playing time.
