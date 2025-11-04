Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Logs 25 minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford closed with 14 points (7-9 FG), four rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 25 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Rockets.
Despite briefly exiting the game due to a leg issue, Gafford played a season-high 25 minutes in the loss. Although he was still apparently on a minutes limit of no more than 18, he exceeded that, putting up solid contributions on both ends of the floor. The Mavericks are still without a number of frontcourt options, meaning as long as Gafford can remain healthy, he should have a clear path to minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Checks back in•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Limps to locker room•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: To remain limited Monday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Capped at 17 minutes in debut•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Starting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Will be limited Saturday•