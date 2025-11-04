Gafford closed with 14 points (7-9 FG), four rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 25 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Rockets.

Despite briefly exiting the game due to a leg issue, Gafford played a season-high 25 minutes in the loss. Although he was still apparently on a minutes limit of no more than 18, he exceeded that, putting up solid contributions on both ends of the floor. The Mavericks are still without a number of frontcourt options, meaning as long as Gafford can remain healthy, he should have a clear path to minutes.