Gafford ended with 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 127-92 win over the Bulls.

Gafford has now made 28 consecutive shots across his last four games, representing the longest streak in the play tracking era. The streak is a testament to the high-quality, spoonfed looks he receives in Dallas' offense, but his scoring is nonetheless a testament to his dunking prowess and conversion around the basket.