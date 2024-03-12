Gafford ended with 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 127-92 win over the Bulls.
Gafford has now made 28 consecutive shots across his last four games, representing the longest streak in the play tracking era. The streak is a testament to the high-quality, spoonfed looks he receives in Dallas' offense, but his scoring is nonetheless a testament to his dunking prowess and conversion around the basket.
More News
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Perfect from field Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Modest numbers in Thursday's start•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Starting Wednesday versus Miami•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Strong performance in loss•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Growing pains on display•
-
Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Moves to second unit•