Gafford (ankle) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Gafford will suit up Tuesday after missing Sunday's loss to the Cavaliers due to left ankle soreness. The big man could share the frontcourt with Anthony Davis (recently traded) for the first time Tuesday, who is listed as questionable to make his Mavericks debut against Philadelphia. Over his last five appearances, Gafford has averaged 17.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 2.6 assists in 29.4 minutes per contest.