Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Not on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Denver.
Gafford will return from a one-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. The 27-year-old will likely take his spot in the starting lineup back from Dwight Powell. In 19 starts this season, Gafford is averaging 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 23.1 minutes.
