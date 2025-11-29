Gafford (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Gafford would have been in line to return to the starting lineup Saturday due to the absence of Anthony Davis (calf). However, Gafford will also miss the second leg of the Mavericks' back-to-back set Saturday while managing a right ankle injury. With Davis, Gafford and Dereck Lively (foot) all sidelined, Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell are the top candidates to enter the Mavericks' starting lineup. Gafford's next opportunity to play is Monday against the Nuggets.