Gafford (illness) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Utah.

Gafford missed Wednesday's win over the Knicks due to an illness, though he will suit up Saturday barring any unexpected setbacks. Across his last five outings, the big man averaged 11.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals across 21.8 minutes per game.