Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against Toronto.
Gafford sat out Friday's loss to Boston -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to right ankle injury management. However, the big man is set to return to action Sunday. He has averaged 10.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 21.2 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.
