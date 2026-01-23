Gafford (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Gafford is on the injury report with a right ankle sprain, but Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reported earlier Friday that the big man is expected to play Saturday. The 27-year-old has started 20 of 29 games this season and is averaging 7.7 points and 7.5 rebounds in 20.1 minutes over his past 10 appearances. Gafford's anticipated return to action may cut into Dwight Powell's fantasy appeal.