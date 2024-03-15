Gafford notched 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 126-119 loss to the Thunder.

Gafford led all players in Thursday's contest in rebounds while ending one point short of the 20-point mark in a balanced game in the paint en route to a double-double showcase. Gafford has hauled in 15 or more boards in four games this season, now having recorded a double-double in 15 occurrences.