Gafford ended Saturday's 142-124 victory over the Pistons with 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 24 minutes.

Gafford was impressive on both ends of the court Saturday, hitting each of his seven attempts from the field, showing energy on the glass and establishing himself as a disruptive presence on defense. Gafford should hold a secondary role in an offense led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but he'll continue to have value if he remains efficient with his limited touches, as he'll find a way to get his numbers in the rebounding and blocking categories providing he gets enough minutes. Since completing the trade from Washington to Dallas, Gafford has been averaging 9.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 73.5 percent from the field.