Gafford produced seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in eight minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason loss to the Rockets.

In an interesting move, new head coach Dusty May opted to start a small-ball lineup of Cooper Flagg, Max Christie, Naji Marshall, Zaccharie Risacher and rookie Morez Johnson in the Mavericks' preseason opener, notably leaving Gafford to play off the bench. It's unclear if this trend will continue in the regular season, but with Dallas' frontcourt banged up, including a cloudy return timeline for Dereck Lively (foot), Gafford may need to play heavy minutes even if he operates off the bench.