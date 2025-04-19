Gafford had five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Grizzlies.

Despite the Mavericks suffering a season-ending loss Friday, Gafford posted a team-high plus-six point differential. Gafford made 57 regular-season appearances during his first full season in Dallas and started in 31 games, splitting time at center with Dereck Lively. Across Gafford's 57 outings, he averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists in 21.5 minutes.