Gafford (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Gafford won't return to the floor Saturday for Dallas, as his absence will extend to 21 games due to a sprained right knee. The next opportunity for the 26-year-old big man to return to the floor will be Monday against the Nets.
