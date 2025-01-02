Gafford isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With Dereck Lively (hip) back in action, Gafford will head back to the bench Wednesday. In 17 games from the second unit this season, Gafford is averaging 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.1 minutes.