Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Gafford will miss a third straight matchup while battling through a right ankle sprain. His next chance to suite up will come Thursday against the Warriors.
