Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Ruled out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford (ankle) won't play Thursday versus the Warriors.
This will be the fourth consecutive game on the inactive list for Gafford, which will result in more minutes for Dwight Powell and Moussa Cisse. Gafford's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Lakers.
